local
Man burglarizes southside Starbucks 
By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL  -  Jacksonville Police are searching for a man who burglarized a Starbucks on Philips Hwy. near JTB late Friday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke through the front door and ransacked the business about an hour after it had closed.

Over $5,000 worth of electronic equipment was damaged, including security cameras and communications equipment.  But, some clear pictures of the suspect were captured.

If you recognize the suspect you’re asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • SEE: Tons of plastic cover pristine beaches on remote Pacific Island, how it got there  
    SEE: Tons of plastic cover pristine beaches on remote Pacific Island, how it got there  
    Millions of pieces of colorful plastic cover the once pristine beaches on a remote South Pacific island. Scientists were astonished when they visited tiny, uninhabited Henderson Island, located between New Zealand and Chile, and found 38 million pieces of garbage, mostly plastic, strewn along the sandy shores. >> Read more trending news﻿ During the recent scientific expedition to the island, which researchers visit only every five to 10 years, they measured the highest density of trash per square meter every recorded. The report on the expedition was published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Lead author, Jennifer Lavers, is a research scientist at the University of Tasmania in Australia. “What’s happened on Henderson Island shows there’s no escaping plastic pollution even in the most distant parts of our oceans,” Lavers said in an article on the university’s website. “Far from being the pristine ‘deserted island’ that people might imagine of such a remote place, Henderson Island is a shocking but typical example of how plastic debris is affecting the environment on a global scale,” she said. Garbage piles up on the beaches of Henderson, because it is located in the center of what’s called the South Pacific Gyre, a vortex of ocean currents that carry debris from South America and garbage thrown overboard from fishing boats, Lavers explained. Lavers estimated more than 3,500 pieces of trash wash up on the island every day. “Plastic debris is an entanglement and ingestion hazard for many species, creates a physical barrier on beaches to animals such as sea turtles, and lowers the diversity of shoreline invertebrates,” she said. More than 200 species are known to be at risk from eating plastic and more than half of the world’s seabirds are at risk from ocean debris, according to scientists.  
  • Congressman calls for Trump's impeachment on House floor
    Congressman calls for Trump's impeachment on House floor
    A Texas legislator called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment Wednesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, citing allegations that the president obstructed justice, an impeachable offense. >> Read more trending news “Our democracy is at risk,” said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas. “We’re talking about a president who fired the FBI director who was investigating the president for his connections to Russian involvement in the president’s election.” Green laid out the case for impeachment earlier this week, pointing to Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, his subsequent warning that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations,” and his acknowledgement that he had the Russia investigation on his mind when making the firing decision. >> Related: Poll: Most Americans want special prosecutor for Russia investigation “These acts, when combined, amount to intimidation and obstruction,” Green wrote. “We cannot allow this to go unchecked,” Green said Wednesday. “This offense has occurred before our very eyes. It is conspicuous. It is easy to understand.” Green insisted that he did not consider politics while deciding to call for Trump’s impeachment. “I do this because I believe in the great ideals that this country stands for: Liberty and justice for all,” he said. “I do it because … there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States of America.” >> Related: Paul Ryan on Russia investigation: ‘We need the facts’ A growing number of Democrats have called for Trump’s impeachment in the days following Comey’s dismissal. The White House gave conflicting reasons for the firing, although Trump said during an interview with NBC News that Comey was a “show boat” who continued the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the election, despite it being a non-issue. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga? “I said to myself … this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,” he said. The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared highly classified, sensitive information related to the fight against the Islamic State last week during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and the ambassador. The White House has denied the report. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered to provide lawmakers with a recording of the meeting to refute the report. >> Related: Intelligence shared by Trump with Russia came from Israel, reports say The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump encouraged Comey to drop his investigation into the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced from his position in February after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
  • Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor
    Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor
    A nurse accused of groping at least two women, who were under anesthesia at the time, was arrested in metro Atlanta and jailed without bond. Police said suspect Michael Morgan’s pastor contacted detectives about the crimes a few weeks ago.  “We believe a pastor had talked to Mr. Morgan about this and then came and reported the crime to us,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham. >> Read more trending news Worsham said investigators believe that the women were assaulted this year between February and April at the Northern Crescent Endoscopy/Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. “While the female victims were in recovery, still under anesthesia, (he) was performing, not sexual acts on them, but sexual battery,' Worsham said. An incident report said that the pastor told police “Mr. Morgan looked at these women inappropriately and lifted their bras and had contact with their breast.” “We’re asking anyone if they have further information about this case to contact (the) Sandy Springs Police Department,” said Worsham. “That’s what’s concerning about this case. You are under anesthesia. You have a lot of trust in the facility you’re in.” The medical practice’s managing partner, Dr. Steven Morris, said the facility performs background checks on new employees, and has procedures in place to ensure a safe environment. “We take patient safety very seriously and are shocked and concerned about this allegation,” Morris said in a statement. >> Related: Pot makes older people smarter, but impairs younger people, study finds “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” he said. Visitors to the sprawling medical complex said on Monday the allegations shocked them. “Whatever is done in the dark will come to the light,” said Tonya Walker. “I would feel violated and I would want the person punished for that indiscretion of my body.” Patient David Quinn said he believes that the pastor did the right thing and hopes Morgan faces prison time. “It’s a terrible thing to do to someone, and they should pursue the full extent of the law against him,” he said.
  • Can caffeine kill you? Yes it can
    Can caffeine kill you? Yes it can
    A South Carolina coroner ruled this week that a high school student died after ingesting too much caffeine. Richland (S.C) County Coroner Gary Watts said Davis Allen Cripe died from an irregular heartbeat that resulted in a “cardiac event.”  According to Watts, Cripe drank a large Diet Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s McCafé Latte and an energy drink in the span of about two hours on the morning he died. That combination, Watts said, was enough to lead to a “caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia,” How can consuming too much caffeine lead to death? Here’s a look. What is caffeine? Caffeine is both a drug and a food additive, according to the Food and Drug Administration. It belongs to a group of medicines called CNS (central nervous system) stimulants. Caffeine is used in over-the-counter and prescription medications. Where does it come from? Caffeine is a “naturally occurring substance found in the leaves, seeds or fruits of more than 60 plants,' according to the International Food Information Council. How much caffeine can I safely drink in a day? While it varies by person, a good rule to follow is to drink no more than four cups of coffee a day. That’s about 400 milligrams of caffeine daily.  That is only part of the total amount of caffeine you could consume in a day. Caffeine is also in other beverages and food. A 1997 study found that if you exceed 678 mg of caffeine a day, you increase the chance of cardiac arrest by 44 percent.  How do you know if you have consumed too much caffeine? If you’ve had too much, you’ll start having palpitations, experience nervousness and anxiety, and you may feel dizzy due to elevated blood pressure. You can also develop a migraine headache, muscle tremors, have frequent urination and an upset stomach. How much caffeine is in food and drinks? Coffee, brewed - 102 -200 milligrams per cup Coffee, instant - 27-173 milligrams per cup Coffee, decaffeinated - 3-12 milligrams per cup Tea, brewed - 40-120 milligrams per cup Tea, instant - 28 milligrams per cup Caffeine-containing cola and other soft drinks - 36-71 milligrams per 12 ounces Cola and other soft drinks, decaffeinated - 0 milligrams per 12 ounces Cocoa - 3 - 13 milligrams per cup Chocolate, milk - 3-6 milligrams per ounce Bittersweet chocolate - 25 milligrams per ounce 
The Latest News Videos

