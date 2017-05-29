A man has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling following two shooting incidents within blocks of each other on the westside.

Late Friday night JSO was called to McMillan Street near W. 6th about a 12-year-old who was shot. At around the same time, police responded to W. 5th Street regarding someone shooting into a home.

According to police, Darius Whatley was walking with 19-year-old Antonio Tyler near the intersection of 6th and McMillan when Whatley says he heard a gunshot and noticed he had been shot in the leg.

Whatley later changed his story, saying that he had been playing with a gun when it accidentally fired by Tyler. So far, Tyler has not been charged in connection with the shooting of the 12-year-old.

Investigators say the woman who lived at the home on W. 5th heard a gunshot and ran to her window, discovering what appeared to be a bullet hole in the bedroom and a closet door.

Antonio Tyler has been arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling. JSO says they are still investigating both incidents.

Anyone who has any information about either incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.