Man cited for St. Johns County crash involving two semis

The Florida Highway Patrol has cited a man after a three-car crash involving two semi-trucks on I-95 in St. Johns County on Wednesday.

Troopers say the weather was a factor in the crash that had traffic on I-95 Northbound for three hours.

79-year-old Jose Cordero was driving south on I-95 South and was going too fast in a Hyundai Elantra. He was trying to pass a semi in the center lane, but lost control and crashed into the semi.

After the initial crash, the semi traveled into the media and into Northbound lanes crashing into a second semi-truck.

The driver of the first semi and Cordero were sent to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers cited Cordero for driving too fast for conditions.