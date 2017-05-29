Man dead, woman hurt in Normandy double shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to solve a double shooting that's claimed the life of one of the victims.

35-year-old Hakeem Rashad Busch was identified by JSO this morning as the man whose body was found Sunday evening outside a home on the 1800 block of Newbolt Court.

The other victim - a woman - hasn't been identified and her condition isn't clear at this point, but we do know she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Neighbors tell our partner Action News Jax that they heard around 12 to 15 shots in the area and that a black Chevrolet Camaro sped off just before JSO arrived on scene.

It's not clear what relationship might exist between Busch and the other victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).