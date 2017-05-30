Man injured, two homes hit in shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

The recent string of violence in Jacksonville seems to be continuing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating another shooting, this time on Clyde Drive in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police say an adult male was shot in his front yard Tuesday evening. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Two occupied homes were also hit by gunfire, but, thankfully, there were no other reported injuries.

At this time, there's no information on any suspect(s), but if you have any information, you're urged to reach out to the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).