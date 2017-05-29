Listen Live
Local
Man killed, woman injured in Westside shooting
Close

Photo Credit: Kevin Clark/Action News Jax

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle
Photo Credit: Kevin Clark/Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL.  -  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to put the pieces together after a shooting on Newbolt Court leaves one man dead and a woman injured. 

Sunday evening, JSO found the man shot dead outside a home and the woman was shot down the road. 

Police cannot determine the relationship between the two victims now. 

No suspect information is available at this time and neither of the victims has been identified.


The Latest News Headlines

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to put the pieces together after a shooting on Newbolt Court leaves one man dead and a woman injured.  Sunday evening, JSO found the man shot dead outside a home and the woman was shot down the road.  Police cannot determine the relationship between the two victims now.  No suspect information is available at this time and neither of the victims has been identified.
  • Jax Beach Police searching for missing teen  
    Jax Beach Police searching for missing teen  
    The Jacksonville Beach Police is asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for 14-year-old Michaela Robinson.  The teenager was last seen on Saturday night. She had returned home late for curfew, ate dinner, and then left again in an unknown direction on her bike.  Police says she has not returned home or have made any attempt to contact her mother.  Michaela is described to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Daniel Watts at (904) 270-1667 or 911.
  • St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for Circle K robber
    St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for Circle K robber
    He said he needed every penny and ended up leaving with the cash register drawer.  The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown man who robbed the Schallers Road Circle K in St. Augustine early Sunday morning.  The suspect is seen fully covered entering the store and waving a handgun. In the surveillance video, you can hear him demanding money from the clerk.  Detectives believe the suspect may be local, as he was seen leaving on foot in a northwesterly direction towards Collins Avenue.
  • Four names added to Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville
    Four names added to Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville
    Their sacrifice will be honored by hundreds.   The City of Jacksonville's annual Memorial Day observance is scheduled to begin at 9am today outside EverBank Field.  Four new names have been added to the almost 1,700 on the Veterans Memorial Wall that stands in honor of the service and sacrifice of those who died while on active duty.  They are:  Christopher Colafati, Zachary Debeau, Micki Nixon and Wade Wilkenson. Family members of the fallen will be joined by local dignitaries at the event. The Veterans Memorial Wall contains the names of service members who lost their lives in duty since World War I.  It was dedicated in November of 1995.  It is the second largest memorial wall in the nation, only behind the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. 
  • Three shot, one dead on Jacksonville’s westside 
    Three shot, one dead on Jacksonville’s westside 
    An 18-year-old man is dead and two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting on Jacksonville’s westside.  Police were called around 1:30am Saturday to Rawhyde Trail, off Jammes Road, in reference to a shooting.  Three people were taken to a local hospital. According to JSO, 18-year-old Zion Malik Brown died from his injuries.  It appears he lived at the home.  Two juveniles are expected to survive.  Detectives believe the shooting took place inside a residence.   No arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone who has any information in reference to this shooting/homicide is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.  To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
