Man killed, woman injured in Westside shooting

Jacksonville, FL. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to put the pieces together after a shooting on Newbolt Court leaves one man dead and a woman injured.
Sunday evening, JSO found the man shot dead outside a home and the woman was shot down the road.
Police cannot determine the relationship between the two victims now.
No suspect information is available at this time and neither of the victims has been identified.
One neighbor tells me he saw a black Camaro speed out of the neighborhood after hearing the shots. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 29, 2017
