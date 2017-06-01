He was convicted for a Southside drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl- and now, he could be re-sentenced.

Joseph Chambers appealed his four convictions and sentences for attempted second degree murder in connection to the 2012 shooting. Prosecutors say Chambers fired more than 10 shots at a Southside home because of an ongoing dispute with someone who lived there. A 6-year-old was shot in the foot while she sat in the home.

The First District Court of Appeals has reversed the sentences, because they were imposed under prior precedent that required under 10-20-Life that the mandatory minimum 20 year sentences be consecutive. Since that sentencing, the Supreme Court has ruled that consecutive minimum mandatory sentences under 10-20-Life are permissible, but not required.

While all other portions of Chambers’ appeal was affirmed- including his convictions- the appeals court has remanded his case for reconsideration of his sentences.