local
Man shot and killed at St. Johns Bluff apartment complex
Man shot and killed at St. Johns Bluff apartment complex

Man shot and killed at St. Johns Bluff apartment complex

Man shot and killed at St. Johns Bluff apartment complex

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, Fl -  Jacksonville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at The Club at Town Center Apartment complex.

Officials say the victim is a black male between in the 20 - 40 age range. Officers do have a resident of the apartment complex in custody, and is considering the person a potential suspect. 

JSO says they are not actively searching for any other suspects. 



The Latest News Headlines

  • Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning?
    Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning?
    Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama),  says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.  He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.  Scalise is a former systems engineer.  He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.  Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana. Scalise is an advocated  for gun ownership. He introduced the Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act. The act eases federal restrictions on interstate gun purchases. He co-sponsored a bill that would have repealed the DC gun ban. He has an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.
  • Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson, 66, is from Illinois, according to authorities. He owns a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post. This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    The House of Representatives postponed most scheduled business after a morning shooting at a baseball practice for Republicans lawmakers, which injured one GOP leader, several officers and at least one GOP staffer, as security was tightened around Capitol Hill and near the White House in response to the attack. The office of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) confirmed that he had been wounded, and said he was in stable condition at a Washington, D.C. hospital. “Luckily no one appeared to be killed,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), the manager of the Republican baseball team, which was gathered at a field in suburban Virginia for a regular practice, getting ready for this week’s charity Congressional baseball game. “Several security people were hit, one of our staffers was hit, Scalise was hit,” Barton said, as he described how his young son had hid from the attack. This is not just an attack on Republican Members of Congress, it's an attack on our colleagues, our friends and the institution we represent — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 14, 2017 Most work for House members was put on hold in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, as lawmakers were summoned to a morning security briefing. On Capitol Hill, police had closed off the plaza in front of the Capitol, but tours were still being conducted for those visiting the House and Senate. US Capitol plaza closed off right now pic.twitter.com/TGyLBKhdZ5 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 14, 2017
  • Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game. Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed. Here is a statement released by Scalise’s office:
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: New wave moves west off Africa
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: New wave moves west off Africa
The Latest News Videos

