Mandarin BB&T Bank robbed Friday morning 

Jacksonville, FL - The BB&T Bank on San Jose in Mandarin was the scene of an armed bank robbery Friday morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 9:30am.
A man walked in, showed employees a gun, and demanded cash. He’s described as a black man, 5’8’’ and around 170-180 lbs., wearing a dark hat and a blue New York Yankees jacket.
That description is similar to a suspect who is linked to at least two other bank robberies in the last month.
After leaving the bank, the suspect took off running northbound on San Jose Blvd. Three tellers were inside the bank and have been interviewed by police.
BB&T has been roped off as detectives continue processing scene. No one was injured. Suspect is armed @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/PDVBlaQzW4— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) June 16, 2017
