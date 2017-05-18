Jacksonville, FL - It's creating at least 50 local jobs.
Hans-Mill Corp, a manufacturer of stainless steel trash cans, celebrated the grand opening of its first US factory today in Jacksonville, moving production from China.
Help us welcome the Hans-Mill Corporation to Jacksonville! Hans-Mill Corporation, a manufacturer of stainless steel...Posted by City of Jacksonville, Florida - Government on Thursday, May 18, 2017
The new 121,000 square foot factory was built as part of Walmart's 'American Jobs Initiative', which is a 10-year commitment to buy an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry attended the grand opening, saying, "With the opening of this new facility, we are increasing Jacksonville's growing reputation as a hub for international business."
"The real heroes are the job creators." — Mayor @LennyCurry, at opening of Hans-Mill's factory creating more than 50 new jobs in @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/blZBQ0Dxqq— JAX Chamber (@JAXChamber) May 18, 2017
The City of Jacksonville approved $200,000 in incentives to lure the company to our area.
