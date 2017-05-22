Listen Live
Mayor declares July 21st Careathon Day 
Mayor declares July 21st Careathon Day 

Mayor declares July 21st Careathon Day 

Mayor declares July 21st Careathon Day 

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL -  The WOKV Careathon is fast approaching.  The annual fundraiser for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida is scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2017.  

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has issued a Proclamation declaring July 21st Careathon Day in Jacksonville.  Curry encourages all citizens to join him in raising awareness of childhood cancer and the efforts being made in our community to support those suffering from its effects. 

The WOKV Careathon has raised in excess of $250,000 since 2015.  The 13-hour broadcast at Nemours Children’s Special Care features stories of local children who are in various stages of their cancer fight.  

Donations made during the WOKV Careathon go to the Christy Fund, an endowment to forever fund the Child Advocate position.  

The Child Advocate is the flagship program of the CHILD Cancer Fund and was the genesis for the formation of the fund in 1994.

Up until now it has been funded annually through contributions and fundraising events.  The goal of the Christy Fund is to build enough assets to be able to fund the position through investment earnings alone.

    The WOKV Careathon is fast approaching.  The annual fundraiser for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida is scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2017.   Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has issued a Proclamation declaring July 21st Careathon Day in Jacksonville.  Curry encourages all citizens to join him in raising awareness of childhood cancer and the efforts being made in our community to support those suffering from its effects.  The WOKV Careathon has raised in excess of $250,000 since 2015.  The 13-hour broadcast at Nemours Children’s Special Care features stories of local children who are in various stages of their cancer fight.   Donations made during the WOKV Careathon go to the Christy Fund, an endowment to forever fund the Child Advocate position.   The Child Advocate is the flagship program of the CHILD Cancer Fund and was the genesis for the formation of the fund in 1994. Up until now it has been funded annually through contributions and fundraising events.  The goal of the Christy Fund is to build enough assets to be able to fund the position through investment earnings alone.
