Mayport-based sailors honored for responding to Times Square tragedy

Jacksonville, Fl. - Gov. Rick Scott visited the Mayport-based U.S.S. Iwo Jima on Wednesday, to honor two sailors who sprang into action following the tragedy at Times Square on May 18.
Airman David Barba and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Andrew Miller were presented with the Medal of Merit for their heroism in the moments following the deadly crash.
“David and Andrew were not on duty, and had no way of knowing the circumstances of the attack or if more danger was imminent,” Scott said. “Without a moment of hesitation, they immediately and bravely ran toward the scene to help in any way they could.”
“I couldn’t be more honored to receive a medal like this," said David Barba. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rToTaUiOLJ— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) June 7, 2017
“I just did what I was trained to do and I did just the best I could," said Andrew Miller. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BRogBSmADP— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) June 7, 2017
Thousands of sailors greeted @FLGovScott as he came on board USS Iwo Jima in Mayport to recognize two sailors. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9KrDEvdCvx— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) June 7, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself