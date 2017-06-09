It'll be the first event of its kind in Jacksonville.

This Saturday, a military working K9 will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Naval Station Mayport Military Honor Guard, along with the Beaches Honor Guard, will conduct a 21 gun salute, ‘Taps’, and the folding and presentation of the American flag to his handler. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Scottish bagpipe team will also be performing 'Amazing Grace.'

MWS Dingo H111, a Belgian Malinois, was an explosive detection and apprehension K9.

Close Military Working K9 Dingo

Dingo was born in January 2003 and received his training at Lackland US Air Force Base. On completion of his training, he was assigned to Naval Station Mayport. From there he was deployed and completed two tours of duty in Iraq, one tour of duty in Africa, and over 50 presidential protection sweeps.

If you wish to attend the service to support our military K9 working dogs and their handers, it is open to the public at the following location and time:

Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park

4969 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207

June 10, 2017

11:00 AM