Six jail inmates were taken to a hospital with minor injuries following a crash on University Blvd that involved a city of Jacksonville truck and a car.

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue, the injuries are all minor.

The crash happened just after 9am on University, near the Hart Bridge Expressway.

Tow truck is loading black car involved. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9tuJEUAhrb — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017

On scene of an accident involving multiple people. Reports say inmates were transported to hospital. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7852KJbM5X — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017