Jacksonville, FL - The man responsible for a 700 acre wildfire in Bryceville has been charged with two misdemeanors.
According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Brian Sparks was charged with Reckless Landing Burning and Failure to Comply with a Department of Environmental Rule.
Sparks told investigators he was burning books and paper at his property in Hilliard on March 22nd. The fire initially was three acres but grew to more than 700 due to gusty winds.
It destroyed two homes and other out buildings.
Investigators observed evidence of debris burning at the origin of the fire which included illegal materials, including papers which appeared to be from books.
Sparks made a first court appearance on April 17th, and according to the Nassau County Clerk of Courts, is due back in court on May 9th. According to the Florida Forest Service, Sparks is also facing a bill for fire suppression costs, which we’re told will be the thousands of dollars.
FFS crew continue to monitor the Bryceville fire, which is now 100% contained. It’s not clear when the suppression costs will be finalized.
