More than 40 companies taking part in Jacksonville job fair 

Jacksonville, FL - Companies will be recruiting for hundreds of jobs at a job fair in Jacksonville on Tuesday, an organizer says.
Admission is free at the JobNewsUSA.com Job Fair, which will be held at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 40 companies are recruiting for hundreds of jobs and service members with a valid military ID get in early, the organizer said.
Companies expected at the job fair:
Aarrow Sign Spinners
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
ADT
Ameris Bank
ARS National Services
Ashley Furniture
Bed Bath & Beyond
Boat US
Buca di Beppo
CDA Technical Institute
Central Credit Services
Champion Brands
City of Jacksonville - Military Affairs/Veteran Department
CNS Healthcare
Colonial Life
Consulate Health Care
Convergys
DeVry University
Dollar General
Empire Today
ERC
Florida Career College
G4S Secure Solutions
Hilex Poly
Idea Staffing
Incomm
Jax Federal Credit Union
Jiffy Lube
Massey Services
New Horizons Computer Learning Center
One Call Care Management
PRA / Vistakon
PRP Wine
Puerto Rican/Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Racetrac Petroelum
Randstad
State Securities Corp
Strayer University
Talecris Plasma Resources
Web.com
Whataburger
The event host recommends professional attire and bringing plenty of resumes.
The Prime Osborn Convention Center is located at 1000 Water Street.
Parking is free.
Register for the event on the jobnewsusa.com website.
