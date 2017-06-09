More weekend bridge closures for downtown drivers

It may not be a surprise to drivers who find themselves hanging out in the downtown area more often than not on the weekends — the Main Street and the Hart bridges will be closed through Sunday, June 11, for more repairs, according to FDOT.

The Hart Bridge will experience closures beginning Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m., while the Main Street Bridge will be closing a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m..

Close Jacksonville's Hart Bridge

FDOT says that both bridges will reopen on Sunday, June 11, at 6 a.m..

All traffic will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge, and signs will safely direct drivers through the detour(s).

Boaters will not be impacted by the closures.

According to FDOT, final repairs for both bridges are expected to be completed in fall 2017.