It's not an evacuation order yet.

With the West Mims Fire continuing to grow at the Florida-Georgia border, the Nassau County Emergency Management is issuing an 'evacuation preparation advisory.'

Director Bill Estep says the advisory applies to residents living west of County Road 121 to the Charlton County, Georgia border, from the intersection of County Road 121 and County Road 108 at Carroll Corner Road south to the Duval County line.

Families in the area should prepare for evacuation in case the West Mims Fire continues to advance.

#NassauEM wants all rural residents to get READY, SET, GO! when a wildfire approaches. Use this checklist and #BePrepared! pic.twitter.com/u9ZbupyDD0 — NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 8, 2017

Estep says the Nassau County Fairgrounds are open for residents who need to move their livestock.

Nassau County Animal Services has also established a Facebook page, 'West Mims Fire Farm and Livestock Help', dedicated to helping people move and house threatened livestock.