New intersection by St. Augustine carousel will cost millions

Construction is set to begin on a multi-million-dollar project to improve one of the busiest intersections in St. Augustine.

On Monday, crews began mobilizing equipment for the new San Marco Avenue, May Street, and West San Carlos Avenue intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation will widen the road, add bike lanes and install a HAWK, or "High-intensity Activated crosswalk pedestrian signal."

Transportation officials said the goal is to make your drive safer and more efficient.

Rusty Ickes says the area is notorious for being congested.

“We have to choose our times carefully to come to the mainland, especially during the tourist season,” Ickes said.

FDOT said construction will be a mess, but promise neighbors it will be worth it in the end.

Officials said lane closures are restricted to between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. daily.

They hope the new intersection will be operational in summer 2018.

The project also includes the replacement of an approximate quarter-mile of storm water pipe. That part of the project is expected to be finished in summer 2019.

The combined cost for both projects? $9.2 million.

