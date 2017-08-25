Listen Live
Local
New JSO hires clear major hurdle, but with strings attached
Close

New JSO hires clear major hurdle, but with strings attached

New JSO hires clear major hurdle, but with strings attached
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams answers questions about the proposed JSO budget in front of the City Council Finance Committee

New JSO hires clear major hurdle, but with strings attached

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports

Jacksonville, FL -  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is a big step closer to another major boost in the force.

The City Council Finance Committee has cleared increasing JSO’s employee cap by 100 in the upcoming budget, with 80 of the positions receiving funding. They’ve made some changes from the initial vision laid out in the Mayor’s $1.27 billion overall budget plan, though.

In each of his prior two budgets, Mayor Lenny Curry proposed the hiring of 40 more Officers and 40 Community Service Officers- and those were approved both years. For this proposal, the Finance Committee- who reviews the spending plan- was not as quick to sign on.

During their first pass at JSO’s budget, the Committee questions were primarily two-fold- whether more hires was the best use of City resources to cut back on crime, and community trust with police. In terms of resources, the Finance Committee wanted to know from Sheriff Mike Williams where specifically the new hires would be deployed and whether other crime prevention tools could be a better use of money. On the community trust element, a lot of the questions focused on the policies around police shootings and the ensuing investigations, as well as the training new hires go through. 

On Friday, the Committee passed the hires, with some changes. First, instead of the 80 officers being funded for six months as the Mayor proposed, 40 will be funded for six months and 40 will be funded for three months, with the remaining 20 officers under the increased cap set to be funded in the next budget year. The change is designed to better match JSO’s pace for recruiting and training, with the Committee saying JSO is still working on filling positions opened either under prior budget proposals or through retirements.

That change also saves the City about about $583,000 in salaries and benefits for trainees.

Hand-in-hand with that amendment, about half of the budgeted salaries and benefits have been moved in to a special contingency. The Committee wants Williams to prove within a few months that they are catching up on the recruitment and training side of things. If he shows that classes are moving through, the rest of the funding is freed up. If not, the Committee indicated the money could be put toward other areas, like the Police Athletic League.

Williams says he’s confident in the timeline they’ve laid out. He also vowed to the Council that they can handle the volume without degrading the quality of the training.

The new hires weren’t the only thing holding up JSO’s budget. The Finance Committee is also examining JSO’s plans to outsource health services at the Duval County Jail. That would boost the budget around $12 million in the upcoming fiscal year, but Williams says the cost would be increasing even if they kept the operations internal. He says JSO doesn’t have the doctors and nurses needed to keep the required standard of care, and keeping the system internal also keeps all of the liability on JSO. 

The Committee on Friday questioned whether there’s time to seek competitive bids for the contract, in an effort to get a better deal. Curry’s Chief Administrative Officer Sam Mousa says they had been in talks with UF Health, but the hospital system didn’t seem like they would want to move forward. He says he’s not aware of any other entity that could possibly want to take on this responsibility.

Mousa says the plan is not to enter a contract until November 1st, so there is a small amount of wiggle room. For now, the Committee decided to postpone a final decision, and instead they will take it up again on September 19th, closer to the final budget vote. That will allow them to gauge interest from any other entity that may want to bid and get any final questions answered.

All of the action at the committee level is still pending full City Council approval next month as part of the entire budget proposal. 

  • New JSO hires held on questions of effectiveness, cost, and training
    New JSO hires held on questions of effectiveness, cost, and training
    It’s far from being scrapped, but the Jacksonville Mayor’s plan to hire 100 more police officers is getting a lot of scrutiny from City Council members. The Council’s Finance Committee formally started their review of the Mayor’s $1.27 billion budget plan Thursday, and the packed first day agenda included the budgets of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. Mayor Lenny Curry has pitched new hires for both- JSO getting an additional 100 hires on their employee cap and JFRD getting 42.  While the Committee signed on to much of the JSO budget proposal, there were a few issues that they asked for more information on- including the new hires. While the employee cap would be raised by 100 under the Mayor’s plan, only 80 of those spots are funded this year, because Sheriff Mike Williams says that’s the amount they believe they can move through training in the time frame. The other 20 would be theoretically funded in the next budget plan.  For Williams, these hires are not an addition to the force- they’re part of digging out of the hole JSO has been in with staffing. He says bringing on more hires means getting more officers on the streets and connecting with the communities they serve.  “When we can build relationships down in the neighborhoods where it’s so important, we will see reductions in crime, we will see reductions in violence, because we have to work together,” he says.  But some on the Council are questioning whether the officers are getting to the right spots, and if that’s truly the best resource to turn to in order to cut back on crime.  Questions from Councilwoman Katrina Brown, Councilman Reggie Gaffney, and others raised focused on the policies around police shooting investigations, the penalties on officers who are found to have committed misconduct, the amount of training new hires are getting, and overall concerns they say their Districts are expressing about bringing more police to their streets. Williams says JSO goes through great lengths to root out foul play and are constantly reviewing training that takes place, in order to ensure any potential issues get addressed.  “I think we have to separate the staffing conversation from the misconduct conversation,” Williams says. “The bridge there is training.”  He told the Committee that there is no dilution in training or the standards new hires are held to, even if JSO is pushing a larger volume than prior years.  For Councilwoman Lori Boyer, the questions were fiscal. The 80 positions that are funded in the Mayor’s proposal are funded for six months. Training the new recruits takes seven months in the Academy and four months in the field, and Boyer wasn’t sure the amount that’s been funded stacks up.  Other questions included whether there are other resources- like crime prevention- that could be more effective if given the same funding. Scrutiny also placed on the structure of JSO- with concern that the department is too top heavy, and more resources may not translate to officers on the streets or in the right neighborhoods.  Williams laid out the parameters they use to determine where officers are assigned- largely based on call volume, population, and a few other factors- and told the Committee that they are in the process of a comprehensive review of the structure of the office. Despite that, the Committee decided to push off a vote specifically on the new hires, until later in the budget review process, when Williams could come back with more information.  Unlike JSO, new hires for JFRD faced little resistance. Some concern was raised about whether the hiring would offset the overtime JFRD currently works, with the Fire Chief Kurt Wilson admitting it may not have the desired effect by the time we reach the next budget. Councilman Danny Becton also asked for more details about the impact of the hiring not just on this budget, but subsequent ones as well.  Despite that, there was no last minute shuffle to separate the hires from the overall JFRD budget.  Of the 42 new hires, 18 would be funded for the entire year, 17 for three months, and 7 for two months. JFRD is also getting an infusion of 18,750 part time hours, which Wilson says will be used to boost lifeguard services. He says the nice weather this year led people to flock to the beaches outside of the normal window, and he didn’t have the resources for the two sites under his purview- Hanna Park and Huguenot Park. The additional part-time hours will allow an additional two and a half months of lifeguard services, although Wilson says the actual implementation is subject to the weather conditions and population demand.  Closely tied to the conversation of new JFRD hires is the Explorer Program, which got the praise of several Council members as a program used to funnel young adults in to a career with JFRD. The program fell under JFRD’s budget in the current budget, but in the budget proposal that’s being reviewed, it’s being held as a contingency under the Mayor’s reorganization of programs under the Jacksonville Journey and Jacksonville Children’s Commission. While there was no clear decision made on where the dollars should fall, a few Councilmen told the Mayor’s Chief Administrative Officer that the funding needed to be somewhere. Another major change in JSO’s budget which was pushed off for a vote in the future, pending more information, is the outsourcing of health services for the Jail. The budget proposes a roughly $12 million increase for health services, as a result of moving to a private contract. Williams says they do not have the staff of doctors and nurses required to keep up with the mandated level of care, and getting to that level would mean an increase in cost.  “If we built it ourselves, you would still see a significant increase in that, but at least in this, we’re sharing liability with a vendor that does this for a living,” he says.  While Williams expects the several dozen employees that do currently fall under JSO would be absorbed by the outside contractor, Councilman Reggie Brown was concerned about the impact that would have on their pay and pension. Those questions were some of the driving forces to lead the Committee to request more information before officially signing off.  There was some good news Williams was able to bring forward from his department’s perspective. He told the Committee that JSO has applied for a million dollar grant relating to body cameras, and he’s confident they will get at least some, if not all of it. He also says ShotSpotter technology is now up and running, and by September 1st he anticipates having a team dedicated to responding to ShotSpotter calls. That team will work with members of the State Attorney’s Office and ATF in using that technology and a few other new systems and software to specifically target gun crime. He further says they’re communicating with the Center for Constitutional Policing in Pennsylvania, with Jacksonville a contender as a test for their new training system. These budget hearings continue for a few weeks, and the package that’s built from that will then face a vote by the full City Council before the next fiscal year begins.
