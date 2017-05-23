New parking rates at JIA taking effect in June

It's something to keep in mind the next time you go to the airport.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) has announced the first parking rate adjustment at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) since 2011.

The changes include the following:

-Free parking for the first 30 minutes in the Hourly Garage

-Incremental parking for the first day in the Hourly and Daily Garages and the Daily Surface Lot changes from $1.50/20 minutes to $2.00/30 minutes.

-In the Hourly Garage, the daily rate is $20.00/day, up from $18.00/day.

-Daily rates for the Daily Garage rose $1.00 to $15.00/day

-The Daily Surface Lot is $9.00/day, a $1.00 increase

-The daily valet parking rate increased to a flat $24.00

JAA says daily rates in the Economy Lots will remain the same at $5.00.

The rate adjustments take effect on June 1, 2017.