New trial granted for man who attacked victim at Jacksonville shelter with a wooden board
New trial granted for man who attacked victim at Jacksonville shelter with a wooden board

New trial granted for man who attacked victim at Jacksonville shelter with a wooden board

New trial granted for man who attacked victim at Jacksonville shelter with a wooden board

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports

Jacksonville, FL -  Saying the trial  court improperly blocked him from representing himself at trial, an appeals court has reversed the convictions for Jerry Holmes.

Holmes was arrested in September 2011 for aggravated battery and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Police say Holmes attacked a man at the Trinity Rescue Mission in Downtown Jacksonville, using a 2x4. Witnesses reported the incident started as an argument about clothes between Holmes and the victim, and eventually escalated in to Holmes getting the board and and hitting the victim repeatedly.

Court records show that in May 2014, Holmes told the court he wanted to represent himself at trial, even though he said he was “illiterate to the law”. The trial court found him competent to waive his right to counsel, although Holmes changed his mind at the end of the hearing and accepted counsel. Later that month, Holmes again declared that he wanted to represent himself, this time saying he was certain he didn’t want an attorney. Ultimately, the trial court denied this request, based in part on his prior statements that he didn’t feel he could competently represent himself.

Holmes was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and pled nolo contendere to possession of cannabis. 

The First District Court of Appeals has now found that the trial court erred in denying Holmes’ motion to represent himself. The new ruling says a person has a constitutional right to represent him or herself.

“A defendant seeking to waive the right to counsel must be competent to waive the right, but need not be competent to represent himself or herself,” the ruling says.

While the appeals court notes that there are exceptions for defendants suffering severe mental illness, it further found that wasn’t the basis for the trial court’s decision in this case. Further, the appeals court says the trial court determined Holmes to be competent to make the decision in early May, despite him saying he had previously been diagnosed with certain mental disorders.

The appeals court has now reversed Holmes’ convictions and remanded for a new trial.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

