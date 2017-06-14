Jacksonville, Fl. - News 104.5 WOKV has learned the entire Northeast Florida congressional delegation is safe, after a shooting at a practice field in Virginia. Representatives were practicing ahead of the Congressional Baseball Game being held on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) told Fox News he left the practice field roughly five minutes before the shooting occurred. He described an awkward conversation with someone in the parking lot, who asked if Democrats or Republicans were playing. House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip but will be okay.
NE FL delegation is all fine --- Rep. DeSantis was there, left before shooting. Lawson, Rutherford, Yoho were NOT there @WOKVNews— John Engel (@EngelsAngle) June 14, 2017
From the White House pic.twitter.com/7LFbrAArDT— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 14, 2017
UPDATE: Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and is expected to be okay, Fox News’ Chad Pergram reports. https://t.co/IWK3lMJ8r5 pic.twitter.com/WOeOpah8lk— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017
