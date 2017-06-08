Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
69°
H 76
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
69°
Overcast
H 76° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 76° L 68°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Afternoon
    Showers. H 76° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 76° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
Close

One dead in Argyle Forest shooting

One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
Photo Credit: Amber Krycka/Action News Jax

One dead in Argyle Forest shooting

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle
Photo Credit: Amber Krycka/Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fl.  -   The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night. 

The man was found dead inside of a home with at least one gunshot wound. A woman and two children were also inside the home, but they were not injured. 

A man reportedly told JSO that he was involved in the fatal shooting and was taken into custody for questioning. 


This is a developing story and we are working with Jacksonville Police to get more information.  

 

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    Only in Florida: A pilot fatally struck an alligator last week while landing a plane at Orlando Executive Airport. The pilot said his plane hit the gator, but he wouldn't provide further details because he said the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the incident. Another pilot, Brad Pierce, posted a photo on Facebook, calling the incident 'one of the craziest things I've ever seen in all my years in aviation.' Pierce said in the post, which has been shared almost 2,000 times, that a pilot was crossing a runway when an 11-foot gator jumped up and struck the wing of his Navajo as he was landing. 'The gator was killed instantly, and the aircraft sustained damage to the wing,' Pierce said.
  • One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
    One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
     The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night.  The man was found dead inside of a home with at least one gunshot wound. A woman and two children were also inside the home, but they were not injured.  A man reportedly told JSO that he was involved in the fatal shooting and was taken into custody for questioning.  This is a developing story and we are working with Jacksonville Police to get more information.      
  • Man cited for St. Johns County crash involving two semis
    Man cited for St. Johns County crash involving two semis
    The Florida Highway Patrol has cited a man after a three-car crash involving two semi-trucks on I-95 in St. Johns County on Wednesday.  Troopers say the weather was a factor in the crash that had traffic on I-95 Northbound for three hours.  79-year-old Jose Cordero was driving south on I-95 South and was going too fast in a Hyundai Elantra. He was trying to pass a semi in the center lane, but lost control and crashed into the semi.  After the initial crash, the semi traveled into the media and into Northbound lanes crashing into a second semi-truck.  The driver of the first semi and Cordero were sent to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries.  Troopers cited Cordero for driving too fast for conditions.
  • Read: James Comey's testimony released ahead of Senate Intelligence hearing
    Read: James Comey's testimony released ahead of Senate Intelligence hearing
    Former FBI Director James Comey will detail on Thursday five private conversations he had with President Donald Trump in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to prepared remarks released Wednesday. >> Read more trending news
  • CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing
    CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing
    Country music artists will gather Wednesday in – where else – Nashville for the CMT Music Awards. The live show will feature performances from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgia Line, among others.  Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony. What time: 8 p.m. ET for the show; 7 p.m. ET for the red carpet pre-show event. What channel: The show will be broadcast live on CMT, and live streamed here. Who’s hosting: Charles Estin, one of the stars of the CMT show “Nashville” is hosting. Who’s performing: Among others, Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton are scheduled to perform. Who is presenting awards: Here are some of the presenters for tonight’s ceremony: Cody Alan Rachel Bilson Bobby Bones Clare Bowen, Katie Cook Johnny Galecki Katherine Heigl Josh Henderson Hoda Kotb Ashton Kutcher Kathie Lee Gifford Dustin Lynch Danny Masterson Reba McEntire Jada Pinkett Smith Who is nominated: Here are the nominees for the fan-chosen awards: VIDEO OF THE YEAR Artists of Then, Now & Forever, 'Forever Country'  Brad Paisley, 'Today' Brett Eldredge, 'Wanna Be That Song'  Carrie Underwood, 'Church Bells' Cole Swindell, 'Middle Of A Memory' Dierks Bentley and Elle King, 'Different For Girls' Florida Georgia Line, 'H.O.L.Y.' Jon Pardi, 'Dirt On My Boots' Keith Urban, 'Blue Ain't Your Color' Kelsea Ballerini, 'Peter Pan' Little Big Town, 'Better Man' Luke Bryan, 'Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day' Miranda Lambert, 'Vice' Thomas Rhett, 'Star Of The Show' MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Blake Shelton, 'Came Here To Forget' Eric Church, 'Record Year' Jason Aldean, 'Lights Come On' Keith Urban, 'Blue Ain't Your Color' Luke Bryan, 'Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day' Thomas Rhett, 'Star Of The Show' FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Carrie Underwood, 'Church Bells' Kelsea Ballerini, 'Peter Pan' Lauren Alaina, 'Road Less Traveled' Maren Morris, '80s Mercedes' Miranda Lambert, 'Vice' Reba McEntire, 'Back To God'  DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR Big & Rich (feat. Tim McGraw), 'Lovin' Lately' Brothers Osborne, '21 Summer' Dan + Shay, 'How Not To' Florida Georgia Line, 'H.O.L.Y.' LoCash, 'I Know Somebody' GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR Eli Young Band, 'Saltwater Gospel' Lady Antebellum, 'You Look Good' Little Big Town, 'Better Man' Midland, 'Drinkin' Problem' Old Dominion, 'Song For Another Time' BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR Brett Young, 'In Case You Didn't Know' Jon Pardi, 'Dirt On My Boots' Kane Brown, 'Used To Love You Sober' Lauren Alaina, 'Road Less Traveled' Luke Combs, 'Hurricane' RaeLynn, 'Love Triangle' COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Artists of Then, Now & Forever, 'Forever Country' Chris Young (feat. Vince Gill), 'Sober Saturday Night' Dierks Bentley (feat. Elle King), 'Different For Girls' Florida Georgia Line (feat. Tim McGraw), 'May We All' Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood), 'The Fighter' Kenny Chesney with Pink, 'Setting The World On Fire' CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR Jason Aldean, 'Hicktown' (From CMT Concert of the Summer) Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, 'Want To Want Me' (From CMT Crossroads) John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, 'Pink Houses' (From CMT Crossroads) Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, '80s Mercedes' (From CMT Crossroads) Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, 'You're Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman' (from CMT Artists of the Year) Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, Close (From CMT Crossroads) SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR Brett Eldredge Jake Owen Keith Urban Kelsea Ballerini Lauren Alaina Thomas Rhett A special performance: According to CMT, the show “will honor the memory of the late Gregg Allman with special tribute performances by Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley with guitarist Derek Trucks.”
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.