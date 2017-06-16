One dead following fiery crash on I-95 on the Southside

The Florida Highway Patrol now confirms one person is dead and another is hurt following a single-vehicle crash on I-95 on Jacksonville’s Southside.

﻿GALLERY: Truck hits overpass pillar on I-95



WOKV’s Traffic Team has been following this crash for hours- soon after it occurred around 3 PM, all lanes of the highway were shut in both directions. As of 5PM, all northbound lanes remain closed, as well as the inside lane heading southbound.

Fire crews are still putting out flames inside truck. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MfiUOafVCi — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 16, 2017

FHP says a truck drove off the highway, hitting a pillar of the Southside Blvd. flyover. It’s unclear at this point what caused the driver to leave the road. As a result of the impact, the portion of the truck where the two people were sitting caught fire.

One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital.

The Florida Department of Transportation has a bridge surveyor on scene to examine the Southside flyover.

This is a developing story that will be updated in to the evening.