One dead, one hurt in Roosevelt Gardens shooting

Two people have been shot in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex, in the latest of several shootings that have plagued Jacksonville through several days.

JSO Homicide Sergeant Robert John says they were called to the Lincoln Court apartment complex, off MLK and I-95, Monday morning. Both of those involved are adults- one has died and another was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

Police aren’t yet sure what led up to the shooting, including whether the two involved could have been shooting at each other, or whether they were both the victim of another person’s gunfire. They’re working to canvass the area to gather more information.

This is the latest of at least six shooting incidents where people have been hit by gunfire, since Friday night. There is no apparent connection with all of the shootings, but a total of four people have been killed and seven hurt, including today’s incident.