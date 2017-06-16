One dead, two injured in Northside crash

Charges are currently pending for 23-year-old Katarina Porter after she ran a stop sign causing a chain reaction of crashes on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Porter was in a Chevy Malibu going west on Gun Club Road approaching Busch Drive, 49-year-old Jean Loreston and his passenger Marie Loreston were in a Dodge Journey going North on Busch Drive.

Porter ran the stop sign at the intersection causing her car to T-bone the SUV. The impact of the initial crash caused both vehicles to travel into the path of an oncoming truck driven by Jeffery Harlan.

After the second crash, Lorestons’ SUV became airborne and landed on top of Porter’s car.

Both the driver and passenger went to U.F. Health, Jean Loreston later passed away. His passenger, is in critical condition.

Harlan, the driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Porter had no reported injuries.