One JSO officer critical, one stable following Westside shooting

Jacksonville, FL - One Jacksonville officer is in critical condition and one is stable following a shooting on the Westside.
JSO Director Mike Bruno says police initially responded to an attempted suicide call on Seaboard Avenue, near Timuquana Road around 10:50PM. Three people in the home had retreated to a back bedroom, out of fear for their safety.
Bruno says JSO learned the suspect was armed, and officers heard gunshots when they arrived on the scene. The four or five responding officers formed what Bruno calls a “contact team”, and prepared to enter the home believing there was an active shooter situation.
“They knew the seriousness of this, and didn’t flinch,” Bruno says.
Two police officers shot: If you are inclined to do so, say a prayer for our two #JSO officers that have been shot.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017
While police were preparing to enter the home, Bruno says the suspect fired through the door with a rifle. The suspect then exited the home, and there was an exchange of gunfire with JSO.
Bruno says one officer was shot in both hands and the other was shot in the stomach. The suspect was also shot, but died after being taken to the hospital.
Two police officers shot: Both officers were shot with a high powered rifle by one suspect.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017
The names of the involved officers are not being released at this time.
It’s been a violent night for law enforcement in Florida. Earlier, an officer was fatally shot and another gravely hurt in Kissimmee. JSO was already dealing with several crimes that took place through the day, including a double shooting on the Westside.
JSO is expected to provide another update later in the day Saturday. WOKV will continue to follow new developments as information becomes available.
BREAKING NEWS: 2 officers shot on Jacksonville's Westside. We have a crew headed to the area of Timuquana and Seaboard: http://bit.ly/2vMrctgPosted by Action News Jax on Friday, August 18, 2017
Scene video: Two police officers shot @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SFSLTZE1wi— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) August 19, 2017
Neighbors tell me they heard about 7 gun shots. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/u3QdQhfuQY— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) August 19, 2017
BREAKING #JSO Mobile Command Center on the scene where 2 officers were shot - a suspect shot & killed @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WChCyWXYS8— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 19, 2017
JSO Speaks On Two Officers ShotPosted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 18, 2017
