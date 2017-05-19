No students were on board, but minor injuries are reported after a crash, involving a truck and a school bus.

The Florida Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened Friday afternoon on the West Beltway, heading northbound, before New Kings Road.

FHP originally told WOKV the school bus was slowing for traffic, when the truck slammed into it.

But the crash report released Friday evening, revealed a tow truck transporting a pickup truck tried to come to a sudden stop behind the bus and an SUV, when the pickup became detached from the rear of the tow truck, causing it to become wedged in the bus.

More video of crash on I-295 near Pritchard Rd. @FhpJacksonville reporting a northbound lane is blocked @ActionTraffic pic.twitter.com/4QH6mh0f9C — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 19, 2017

Duval County Public Schools tells us two adults were on board the bus, a driver and an attendant. The attendant had to be transported to the hospital, but her injuries are only described as minor.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation, but charges are pending.