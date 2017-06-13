Days after state lawmakers reached a deal on how to implement full-strength medical marijuana in Florida, we're hearing from one of the movement's most vocal advocates.

Orange Park Senator Rob Bradley says the final product reflects what voters wanted, when they hit the polls back in November 2016.

"You're not going to see advertising everywhere. When you have dispensaries, they will be presented in a way that's like what it should be, because this is medicine," says Bradley.

With Governor Rick Scott promising to sign off on the deal, Bradley tells WOKV he's optimistic patients will be able to get their medicine sooner, rather than later.

Bradley says, "There will be an implementation in very short order and people who qualify for it, will be able to get it, once they get their medical marijuana identification cards."

Under this bill, medical marijuana will not be smokeable, which is sparking some controversy and may prompt lawsuits.

Bradley says the decision is due to the potential health risks.

"Putting smoke in your lungs is not a healthy act. People should have access to cannabis. There are plenty of options available for them to have cannabis under the law that we just passed," explains Bradley.

Overall, Bradley describes the deal as patient-friendly and says it will guarantee plenty of competition between businesses in the marketplace.