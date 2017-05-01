5 people shot in Moncrief during party

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five men between the ages 17 and 20 were shot on Sunday night.

All of the men were sent to UF Shands with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims tell police they were shot near Reese Park off of Ken Knight Drive. At the scene of the crime, officers found two cars that were also struck by gunfire.

Police say the motive shot the shooting at this point is uncertain and they have not ruled out a drive-by.