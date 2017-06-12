Listen Live
Local
Pilot program targeting opioid overdoses in Jacksonville pitched at $1.4 million
Pilot program targeting opioid overdoses in Jacksonville pitched at $1.4 million

Pilot program targeting opioid overdoses in Jacksonville pitched at $1.4 million
Jacksonville City Hall

Pilot program targeting opioid overdoses in Jacksonville pitched at $1.4 million

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports

Jacksonville, FL -  For weeks, Jacksonville City Councilman Bill Gulliford has been holding community meetings to talk about what he calls an opioid crisis in the city. Now, he’s taking action.

Gulliford has filed a bill that would establish a six month pilot program which was outlined during his community meetings. 

“Try to give some solution to this recycling and cycling and recycling we do, where we respond, we transport, we get them to the hospital, we stabilize them, we put them back out on the street, and the process starts all over again, because we haven’t addressed the addiction,” he says. 

The program is a partnership with River Region Human Services, Inc. to provide specialized services aimed at reducing addiction and dependence on opioids. This is done by transporting patients to UF Health- who has already given a tentative agreement- where they can be medically stabilized. A “recovery peer specialist” would then work with the patient and family, talking about further treatment and community resources. 

The patient will be screened for mental health or other services they need specifically, and further treatment would take place through River Region or Gateway Community Services. 

Gulliford says the program specifically targets one of the problems that leads to recurrence of overdoses, which is a lack of follow up after patients are medically discharged. 

“What we’re doing isn’t working,” he says. 

Under the proposed legislation, the City would fund the program, at $1,467,289 for the full six months. The funding goes toward residential and outpatient services, medication, transportation, physician fees, and more. 

Gulliford hopes, if they’re successful, that the program could be expanded to other emergency rooms. He says that would be a big cost, so he would look for state funding. 

While there would be a large price tag to bring these services to more ERs and to do so on a continuous basis, Gulliford says it’s a worthwhile balance against the drain we’re currently seeing on emergency resources and first responders. There’s also a steep human cost. 

“We could maybe start reducing the number of deaths, because ultimately that’s what happens, is they die,” Gulliford says. 

The pilot program and funding request is formally being introduced to the City Council Tuesday. Gulliford is requesting emergency approval, which means a final vote could take place at the end of the month.

  • Two toddlers dead after 15 hours in hot car, police say
    Two toddlers dead after 15 hours in hot car, police say
    A 19-year-old mother has been child endangerment after she allegedly left two toddlers in her car overnight. KSAT reported that Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said in a statement that Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2, died Thursday at University Hospital in San Antonio. >> Read more trending news KABB reported that, according to Hierholzer, Amanda Hawkins, 19, walked into Peterson Regional Medical Center in  Kerrville, Texas, with Brynn and Addyson. She told workers the toddlers collapsed while running around nearby Flat Rock Lake and may have gotten into something poisonous when they were smelling flowers. Authorities said that they determined the children were actually left unattended in Hawkins’ car overnight on June 6 until the afternoon of June 7 after Child Protective Services notified them. Hierholzer said the children spent about 15 hours in the car with no food, water, or restroom visits. “This isn’t the first time she’s left them in the car,” Hierholzer told KABB. Hawkins and a 16-year-old male friend were at the home of another friend while the two children were left in the car.  “They stayed in the house all night,” Hierholzer said. At one point, according to Hierholzer, someone in that house could hear the children crying in the car and told Hawkins to bring them inside, but she did not. At one point, the 16-year-old went out to the car to sleep and then returned to the house. According to KABB, Hierholzer said Hawkins’ discovered the children were unconscious and she tried to bathe and redress them. She had to be convinced to take the toddlers to the hospital, according to Hierholzer. KSAT reported that a police statement said Hawkins didn’t immediately take the girls to the hospital because she “did not want to get into trouble.” By 5 p.m. Thursday, the children were taken off ventilators and died, Hierholzer said. As of Friday, Hawkins faces two charges of child endangerment and had her bond at Bexar County Jail set $35,000 at for each count, according to Hierholzer. “It’s the most horrific thing I’ve seen,” Hierholzer said. “These kids were left in that car intentionally.”
  • JSO arrests South Carolina man on human trafficking charges
    JSO arrests South Carolina man on human trafficking charges
    It's a disturbing arrest made by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.   A South Carolina man is now facing human trafficking charges, after police were called to Shands Hospital about a possible human trafficking victim on June 9th.   According to the arrest report for Roosevelt Glee, 37, the victim tells police she and her daughter met Glee in South Carolina, after answering an ad online.   Glee allegedly took them to a hotel and then claimed the victim owed him money and that he was going to post an ad for prostitution on the internet.   Glee is accused of taking the victim's daughter and then forcing the victim to perform sex acts for money, something she tells JSO went on for about two weeks, as Glee took them to Columbia, South Carolina, and then to Augusta, South Carolina, before ending up here in Jacksonville.   She says she was only allowed to see her daughter between 'customers', after multiple 'dates'.   The victim also claims Glee would have very rough sex with her and choke her until she vomited.   JSO says Glee admitted to them, he picked up the victim and her daughter and traveled with them to multiple cities. He says he would baby sit the victim's daughter, however, he felt that the acts of prostitution by the victim were none of his business.   Glee is charged with coercing commercial sexual activity of an adult for human trafficking, living off the earnings of a prostitute, and interference with child custody.   His bond is set at more than $590,000. He's due back in court on June 29, 2017.
  • Churches worldwide take part in bell ringing project to honor Pulse victims
    Churches worldwide take part in bell ringing project to honor Pulse victims
    The mothers of those killed in the Pulse nightclub attack last year in Orlando, Florida, asked churches around the globe to ring their bells 49 times on Monday to honor the victims on the one-year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. >> Read more trending news The 49 Bells Project was part of the “Act. Love. Give. Movement,” which also prompted the city to declare June 12 a day of love and kindness. Hundreds of churches around the world participated, including many in Florida. >> Related: Photos: Orlando lights up in rainbow colors for Pulse anniversary 'As parents, we don't want our children to be forgotten, and most importantly, we would love the support of spreading love, not hate, as a message for humankind,' Mayra Alvear, mother of Pulse victim Amanda Alvear, said. Her daughter was just 25 when she was killed at the club.
  • Shooting outside San Pablo Walmart appears to be attempted carjacking
    Shooting outside San Pablo Walmart appears to be attempted carjacking
    A shooting outside of a San Pablo Walmart now appears to have been a carjacking gone wrong. WOKV has obtained the incident report from the Sunday night incident, which left a man with non-life threatening injuries. JSO initially said the man was shot outside of the Walmart on San Pablo near Atlantic, and that two suspects were on the run.  The incident report now shows the 62-year-old victim told police that the suspects approached him and demanded- with expletives- that he get out of his car, adding “This is the real deal, old man” when the victim questioned them. The armed suspect then began shooting, hitting the victim twice, according to the incident report.  The victim got out of the car and ran in to the store. He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are not considered life threatening.  One witness was with a group of friends in the parking lot and he told police he witnessed what happened. According to the incident report, the witness saw the suspects approach the victim almost immediately after the victim pulled up, shoot him, and run off. The witness and his friends attempted to follow the suspects, but lost them in an alleyway.  Another witness told JSO a similar account. Yet another witness- who told police the suspects ran right past her after the shooting- said she believed the suspects were white, but wearing large black hoodies. There is no other suspect description that’s been confirmed at this point.  The incident report says an officer was canvassing nearby searching for the suspects, when he saw a white four-door vehicle pull out, and learned that vehicle had been reported stolen. We’re told the suspects bailed from the vehicle before police could catch them, and they were not located after a search of the area. It’s not immediately clear if these are the same suspects involved in the shooting.
