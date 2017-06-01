Listen Live
Local
Police: Oklahoma teen likely killed in horseback riding accident
FOX23.com and Ana Santos, Cox Media Group National Content Deck

SAPULPA, Okla. -  An Oklahoma teen is dead after he left his home on a horse and didn't return, investigators said.

Family members said 13-year-old Cash Lawrence, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, rode off to round up a herd of horses on the family's property on Tuesday. When the horse returned without Lawrence, family members and authorities started to search for him.

Deputies said a family friend found the boy's body late Tuesday night, according to Fox23 News.

A medical examiner is working to confirm a cause of death; investigators believe it was an accident.

Family members say they believe the boy's horse was provoked by other horses, and likely threw him from the saddle and dragged him.

Lawrence and his brother were set to compete in a youth rodeo Wednesday. Family members said he wanted to become a bull rider.

Family members said Lawrence competed in track and field, and even made a pole vault out of supplies he found on the family's small ranch. They said Lawrence loved the outdoors and was looking forward to joining the seventh-grade basketball team in Kellyville.

His funeral will be held Monday.

