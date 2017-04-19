Jacksonville, FL - More than two years after a deadly workplace accident, a Ponte Vedra Beach man is facing charges.
The Department of Justice announcing Wednesday that Peter Nees, 49, has been indicted for allegedly making false statements to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators.
Nees is accused of falsely telling investigators that he did not alter the scene of the accident in any way, when he knew the statement was false.
The incident in question happened back in November 2014.
An employee with Pinnacle Roofing Contractors fell through a skylight, while repairing a roof off Powers Avenue. He later died from his injuries.
OSHA cited the company, saying the death was preventable, as the employer failed to install protective cages over the skylights.
Nees, if convicted on all counts, faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.
