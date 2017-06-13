Rabies alert issued for Jacksonville Beach

A rabies alert has been issued in Jacksonville Beach.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County says a rabid cat was found in Jax Beach. Because of this, they’re urging pet owners to maintain control of their pets at all times and to be sure rabies immunizations are current. An animal with rabies can infect other wild or domestic animals which have not been vaccinated.

All wildlife should also be avoided, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes, according to the Health Department.

The alert is in effect with a southern border of Osceola Avenue at Blue Heron Lane, northern border of Seagate Avenue at Penman Road, western border of the Intracoastal Waterway at Beach Boulevard, and eastern border of the Atlantic Ocean at Beach Boulevard. The alert is in effect through August 11th.

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, you should seek immediate medical attention and also report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Duval County at 904-253-1280.