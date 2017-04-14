If your Easter weekend plans involve a trip to the beach, you'll want to stay aware.

Witnesses at Hanna Park says a teenager was bitten by a shark Friday afternoon.

Teen bitten by a shark in Hanna Park #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/QsEA3EsZDM — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) April 14, 2017

According to one man who spoke with our partner Action News Jax, the teen suffered injuries to his right ankle or leg.

Man who helped the teen out of the water says he was bitten on his right ankle #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/kBDfUfl2dG — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) April 14, 2017

It's the second reported shark bite in our area this week.

A woman from Palatka says a shark clamped down her leg, while she was at St. Augustine Beach. She needed 30 stitches to close up the wound.