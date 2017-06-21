Reports: Five Points flasher disrupting shoppers, businesses 

Shoppers in the Five Points area of Jacksonville say an accused flasher is roaming the streets and disturbing people and businesses.

Action News Jax discovered the man, Erick Lejune, has been in and out of jail discovered the man has been in and out of jail dozens of times.

According to reports Lejune was arrested a week ago for flashing businesses, and released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shop managers tell Action News Jax the man waits outside for customers going in and out of stores.

"It is frustrating and it makes me afraid," said local resident Jihan Grant who was walking in 5 points recently when she noticed Lejune following her.

A business manager who didn’t want to be identified says she saw him pull down his pants, showing his private parts.

"You don't want any kids walking around and seeing some guy flashing himself," said the manager.

Action News Jax looked into Lejunes criminal history and found out he’s a registered sex offender that’s been arrested at least 25 times for charges like fraud, trespassing and battery. Those charges span 3 counties.

"Someone with a background like that coming in here it's bothersome it's worrisome," said Grant.

Residents and businesses in the Five Points area want to know why with his record, Lejune isn't in jail.

Business owners and customers in Five Points say they will call police every time they Lejune.