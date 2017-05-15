Search is now a recovery mission for missing swimmer

Crews have begun day two of the search for a man who went missing in Vilano Beach.

The St. Johns County Marine Rescue along with the Sheriff’s Office responded to two swimmers in distress along Porpoise Point in Vilano Beach Sunday afternoon. One of the two swimmers made it back to the shore, while the other did not.

On Monday, Fire and Rescue declared the mission a recovery effort.

The identity of the swimmer has yet to be released by authorities.