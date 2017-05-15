Second escapee from Hastings Youth Academy caught

A second teenager who escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon has been arrested.

A tip led police to arrest Earl Bostic Tuesday morning. The other suspect, Jose Rodriguez, was arrested Monday night at Main Street and Harris.

2nd ESCAPEE CAPTURED:

The second juvenile who escaped from the Hasting Youth Academy yesterday has been captured... https://t.co/zhDMGErPmC — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) May 16, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Deputies found one of the inmates who escaped. One is still on the run. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/kq13B8njDI — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) May 16, 2017

Rodriguez is at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation.



TWO ESCAPE FROM THE HASTINGS YOUTH ACADEMY15 May 2017The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two teens that... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 15, 2017

SEARCH UPDATES;Hastings Youth Academy:The two escapees from the juvenile detention facility have not been located... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 15, 2017

As for how the two teens escaped Monday afternoon, WOKV reached out to the private company managing the site for DJJ, G4S Youth Services, LLC, for more information.

The company tell us at approximately 1:49 pm, the teens were able to evade staff supervision on the recreational yard and climb over the exterior fence. At the time, 10 youth and 2 staff were present. The company says there were no injuries to staff.

In the wake of this most recent escape, G4S Youth Services, LLC, announced three changes to security measures:

1. Additional security outside of the exterior fence when youth are outside for recreational activities.

2. Staff that are providing supervision during recreational time will be required to conduct and call in 5 minute head counts to master control.

3. The program will ensure there is a supervisory personnel on the recreational yard during these times as well.

The company says their priority is the safety and security of the youth and the staff.