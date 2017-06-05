Second fatal deputy-involved shooting in Nassau County in three days

For the second time in just a few days, Nassau County deputies are involved in fatal shootings.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says investigators responded to a home on Bea Road in Callahan Sunday night after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired. A statement from NCSO says they could hear gunshots in the back of one of the 911 calls and several people in different calls reported hearing a suspect firing a weapon.

NCSO responded to the resident at 9:46 PM, and a deputy confronted the armed man. We’re told the suspect pointed a gun at the deputy, and the deputy fired- NCSO says it was to protect himself. The suspect, 27-year-old Jeremy Lindsey, was fatally shot.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this shooting.

FDLE is already investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday night in Nassau County. We’re told there was a crash on the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge, and the suspect car fled the scene. The victim’s car followed, and when it caught up around Oneil-Scott Road, the suspect car hit the victim car again, and was setting up for a third time, when a deputy opened fire, killing the only person in that suspect’s vehicle.