Jacksonville, FL - A second grade teacher at Hyde Grove Early Learning Center has been suspended without pay for 10 days following an incident with a student.
According to records from the Duval County Public School District, Stephanie Stripling-Mitchell pinned a student against a wall and put her arm against his throat. The incident happened in April after the student apparently swung a laptop at the teacher.
The District states, “On April 20th you used poor judgement by playing your hand and arm against a student’s throat and pinning him against a wall, after the student swung a laptop at you”.
Stripling-Mitchell has been the subject of two prior investigations and received disciplinary action, a written reprimand, for pushing a child to the ground in January 2017, and for using profanity and derogatory communication toward employees in 2012.
