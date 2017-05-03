Senator Marco Rubio announces new Jacksonville office 

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio is announcing a new office in Jacksonville.

Rubio’s new office has two full time staff members and is located inside the Bryan Simpson U.S. Courthouse downtown.

“I am happy to announce the opening of our new Jacksonville office inside the federal courthouse,” said Rubio. “As we serve constituents from this new location, my staff remains focused on ensuring Floridians are getting the help they need on issues related to Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, and more.”

Rubio cites ‘disruptions’ at the previous location that became problematic for the children’s health center next door.

As WOKV first reported, Rubio was asked to vacate his office on Prudential Drive on the Southbank in April. At the time, a spokesperson said unruly behavior by some anti-Trump protesters was impacting other businesses, and they were asked to not renew their lease.

"In Jacksonville, these protesters weren't just impacting our two person office, they were impacting the children being served next door at a pediatric behavioral clinic, which is why we understand the decision not to renew our lease. Our Tampa and Jacksonville offices are not political or campaign offices. They are small, two person offices that help Floridians in the region with issues such as Medicare, Social Security and veterans benefits", spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci said at the time.

Rubio's Tampa staff was also asked to leave after the building owner said rallies had become too disruptive to the other tenants.



The new Jacksonville office will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30am-5:30pm. The phone number is (904) 354-4300.