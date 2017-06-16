Severe storms produce hail, wind damage at UPS facility 

Jacksonville, FL - Intense storms Thursday afternoon dropped heavy rain and isolated pockets of hail.
We received reports of marble-sized hail in Doctor’s Inlet and Lake Asbury in Clay County.
A roof at the UPS facility near Jacksonville International Airrport came off, likely due to high winds.
Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says thunderstorms are expected once again Friday afternoon as they develop along the sea breeze.
“The biggest impacts will be the locally heavy rainfall , frequent lighting, and some gusty winds perhaps with any of these thunderstorms as they really build up”, said Bedenbaugh.
Rain and storms will be scattered through Father’s Day weekend.
LISTEN: Weather Podcast tracks hour-by-hour conditions
Weather ripped this awning off the UPS warehouse at JIA. AT 6 the damage around Northeast FL. pic.twitter.com/dDLl6mj8zl— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 16, 2017
Today's rainfall reports. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/RllpgOyMvb— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) June 16, 2017
Another round is approaching Kernan Blvd. #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/fjLji8SAFT— Steve Berrios (@berriosanjax) June 15, 2017
6:41pm: Hail core on severe warned storm approaching Doctor's Lake and Fleming Island. Let me know what you see! pic.twitter.com/7qgjo3GNcm— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) June 15, 2017
Look at the UPS building damage from the #FirstAlertWX StormTracker. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews @NWSJacksonville pic.twitter.com/2aG2U9AwUV— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) June 15, 2017
