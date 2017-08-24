The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you, your loved ones, and neighbors are aware of the comeback of a phone scam about jury duty.

Reports to the Sheriff’s Office recall a man claiming to be Lt. Watson calling from a local number say he has a warrant for missed jury duty and demanding money for the bond.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk of the Court do not call and threaten with arrest if a person misses a jury summon. The Clerk of the Court also does not require you to pay your fines via money cards, iTunes or other gift cards.

The Sheriff’s Office is the scam seems to be targeting on the elderly because of their vulnerability.

Deputies want you to remember that anybody can spoof their number and change their names at will and suggest you be aware of anything that sounds suspicious.

They want you to question people who call you asking for money and don’t hesitate to call the Sheriff’s Office if you feel that something doesn’t sound right or add up.