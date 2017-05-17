Significant progress made in West Mims Fire, containment at 31%

There's still a long road ahead, but officials helping in the fight against the massive West Mims Fire along the Florida-Georgia line say they're making progress.

At last check, the fire is 31% contained and seems to be holding steady at just over 152,000 acres.

It turns out, Mother Nature really helped the cause.

"Because of that rain that we got several days ago, it did slow the fire's progress tremendously, although there is still quite a bit of heat out there," explains Nate Bogenschutz, Public Information Officer for the West Mims Fire.

Another shot of great work by firefighters from the N.C. Forest Service on #WestMimsFire #Okefenokee Lots of time has... Posted by Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

We're told, up to this point, containment lines have held, as crews now turn their attention to putting out any hot spots.

"With the weather getting hotter, drier, and the humidity getting lower, there is a concern that this fire could flare up, and that's why they have all the personnel here to keep the fire from advancing," says Bogenschutz.

Currently, there's more than 900 people fighting the West Mims Fire and they're using everything from airplanes to bulldozers.