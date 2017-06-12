Silver Alert issued for St. Johns County woman

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding an 88-year-old woman with a diminished mental capacity and medication needs.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Jewel Lyles Rogers. She was last seen between 2 and 2:30 PM around Blackhawk Drive in Northwest St. Johns County.

Rogers is described as a white female, 5’6”, 160 lbs, with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and slack of a unknown color. She's believed to be driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with Florida handicap tag Z4TGL and may also have her pet chihuahua.

Deputies say Rogers may be heading to North Carolina.

If you have any information on her location, you're asked to contact SJSO at 904-824-8304. You can also call 911.