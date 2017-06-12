Listen Live
Sinkhole forces road closure in St. Johns County
Sinkhole forces road closure in St. Johns County

Sinkhole forces road closure in St. Johns County
Sinkhole forces road closure in St. Johns County

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
A sinkhole has opened in Northwest St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says only one lane is open at Islesbrook Parkway and South Durbin Parkway, and it’s possible all lanes will have to shut if the road further deteriorates. 

The sinkhole opened after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant, according to SJSO. JEA is on scene. 

We’re working to gather more information about the crash itself and condition of anyone in the vehicle involved. It’s unclear at this time how long it will take to repair the road.

    Sinkhole forces road closure in St. Johns County
    A sinkhole has opened in Northwest St. Johns County. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says only one lane is open at Islesbrook Parkway and South Durbin Parkway, and it's possible all lanes will have to shut if the road further deteriorates.  The sinkhole opened after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant, according to SJSO. JEA is on scene.  We're working to gather more information about the crash itself and condition of anyone in the vehicle involved. It's unclear at this time how long it will take to repair the road.
