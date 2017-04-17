A St. Johns County woman has been jailed for leaving a six-year-old unattended in her car, while stealing from a Publix on State Road 16.

The arrest report for 27-year-old Lindsay Pence says she told investigators she left the boy alone because he was crying, and she didn’t want to deal with the issue inside of the store. The responding deputy found the vehicle was running with the windows up, but the doors were not locked. The six-year-old was alone in the back seat.

Investigators checked surveillance footage and found the boy had been alone about a half hour. While viewing surveillance, SJSO says they saw Pence take close to $34 worth of items from Publix, but leave the store without paying.

Pence has been arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm and retail petit theft.