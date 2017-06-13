Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms, producing locally heavy rain today.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says storms will once again be slow moving, so minor street flooding is possible in spots.

“Across eastern Duval County, over four and almost five inches of rain in some locations. Some localized spots could have seen even more”, said Bedenbaugh.

We saw just over five inches of rain in Fort Caroline on Monday. Eastern Duval and Eastern Nassau County saw the greatest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall estimates of 4-7 plus in. over much of eastern Duval & eastern Nassau Cos on Monday. Craig Airport measured 4.69 in.

Showers and rumbles of thunder will begin mid-to-late this morning and continue through the afternoon. Bedenbaugh says heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the greatest threats.

Storms will once again be slow moving so minor street flooding is possible once again.

Some of our more impressive rainfall totals from Monday. I'm tracking more heavy storms for today