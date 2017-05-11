Fire Officials say the West Mims Wildfire is erratic at times and unpredictable as it continues to grow.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County wants residents and visitors to take precautions when being in areas impacted heavily by smoke.

They aren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on the health concerns of the smoke, Duval County Public Schools has decided to cancel all outdoor activities for May 11, 2017. A spokesperson says this is a precaution to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Activities during normal school hours as well have afterschool have been canceled. This goes for any games and practices.

A spokesperson from St. Johns Public Schools says they are not cancelling any outdoor activities as of right now. They are monitoring the smoke and air quality and if there are any changes they will let parents know.

We have also reached out to Nassau County Public Schools, and we are waiting to hear back.

The Florida Department of Health says smoke can cause individuals to experience scratchy throats or irritated eyes and noses. Smoke can also worsen asthma and chronic lung or heart conditions.

How to protect your family from smoke:

• Avoid prolonged outdoor activities in areas heavily affected by smoke. This is especially important for children and persons with pre-existing medical conditions.

• Stay indoors and run your air conditioner. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioning with recirculated air.

• Help keep particle levels lower inside. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and candles. Do not vacuum, which stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke.

• Follow your doctor’s advice about taking medicines and following your asthma management plan if you have asthma or other lung disease. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen. Pay attention to local air quality reports (www.airnow.gov), news coverage or health warnings related to smoke.